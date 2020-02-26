Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) EVP Sells 598 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. 1,092,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,519. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

