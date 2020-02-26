Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.15. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

