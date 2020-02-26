Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.34. 144,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.28 and a twelve month high of C$17.51.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,099.88.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.64.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.