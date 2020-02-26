IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. IntriCon updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $142.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

