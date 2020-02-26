Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iridium Communications traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.27, approximately 1,351,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 797,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

