Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iridium Communications traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.27, approximately 1,351,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 797,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
