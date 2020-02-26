Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 4,910 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,958.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXAS traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth $68,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit