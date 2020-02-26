Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 4,910 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,958.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EXAS traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.
EXACT Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
