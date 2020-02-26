John Frank Buys 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,970,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,307. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.92.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.