Joseph J. Brogan Purchases 3,150 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

BCBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

