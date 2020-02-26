Joseph J. Brogan Purchases 3,150 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
