Kingstone Companies Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.57. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Barry Goldstein acquired 5,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,358 shares of company stock valued at $45,279. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

