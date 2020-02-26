Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.06. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $7.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -360.00%.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

