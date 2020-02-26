Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Lear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Lear has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $16.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE LEA opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $123.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.