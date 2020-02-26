Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.30

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

LLC traded down A$0.37 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$18.31 ($12.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of A$11.82 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of A$19.95 ($14.15).

About Lendlease Group

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

