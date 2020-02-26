London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

London & Associated Properties plc (LON:LAS) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), 36,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 12,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of $17.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile (LON:LAS)

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAP) is engaged in property investment and development, as well as investment in joint ventures and an associated company, Bisichi Mining PLC (Bisichi). The Company invests in the United Kingdom shopping centers and retail property whilst also manages property assets for institutional clients.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.