Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Trading Down 34.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) traded down 34.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.82, 727,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 563% from the average session volume of 109,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $366.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

