Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of MAH traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$0.30 ($0.21). 3,061,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $635.72 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. Macmahon has a 1-year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of A$0.30 ($0.21).

In other news, insider Michael Finnegan acquired 134,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

