Mark Riggs Sells 929 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $143,075.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,182.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mark Riggs sold 2,744 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total value of $410,392.64.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $148.03. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

