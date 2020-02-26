Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,111. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.