Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.80 EPS

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 186 ($2.45). 7,748,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,549 ($20.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.22. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million and a PE ratio of 15.90.

MTRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.22 ($5.20).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

