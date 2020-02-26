MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $141.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

