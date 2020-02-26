National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.64-1.68 EPS.

Shares of NSA opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

