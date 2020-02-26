NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

NHF traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$4.74 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.75. NIB has a twelve month low of A$5.13 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of A$8.20 ($5.82).

In related news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon 200,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

