NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.52

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.517 per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Citigroup raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

