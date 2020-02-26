NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NVDA traded up $10.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,346,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,322. The company has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

