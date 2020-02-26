NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

