oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML) Plans $0.08 Final Dividend

oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ASX:OML traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$3.03 ($2.15). 2,281,034 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. oOh!Media has a 12 month low of A$2.29 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of A$4.74 ($3.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $726.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.33.

About oOh!Media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafés, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, including rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

