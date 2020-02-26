Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.