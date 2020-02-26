Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

