Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 13.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.11, 1,553,239 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 690,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Opera had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Opera by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,204,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,219,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.82.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

