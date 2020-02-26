Ourania Tatsis Sells 1,296 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,736. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
