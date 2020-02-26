Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Purchases $221,516.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 762,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,185,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,123,000 after acquiring an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Brown University acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $129,064,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,201,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after buying an additional 139,391 shares during the last quarter. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $98,303,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $21,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

