Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Feb 26th, 2020

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,230. Par Pacific has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $25.69.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

