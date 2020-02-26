Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $19.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 1,698,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

