Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 18,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.