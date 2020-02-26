Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE PBT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 5,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,070. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

