Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Feb 26th, 2020

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE PBT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 5,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,070. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Dividend History for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

