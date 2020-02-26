Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.07-1.14 EPS.

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $547.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

APTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

