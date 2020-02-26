Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.07-1.14 EPS.

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $547.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

APTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Earnings History for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit