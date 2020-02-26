Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.10 million and $1.16 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007832 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

