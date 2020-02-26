Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 1.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

