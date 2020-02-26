Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 1.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

