RCI Hospitality (RICK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:RICK remained flat at $$25.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,346. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.19%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.