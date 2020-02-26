Reach (LON:RCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Reach (LON:RCH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

RCH stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.40 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,743 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.98. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.93 ($2.43).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Anne Bulford bought 11,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60). Also, insider Jim Mullen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCH. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Reach in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

