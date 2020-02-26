Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 15.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $26.41, approximately 1,226,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 245,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $233,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

