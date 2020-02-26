Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 15.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $26.41, approximately 1,226,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 245,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $233,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit