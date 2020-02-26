Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:REG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,432. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

