Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Restaurant Group stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109 ($1.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,185,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.83. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

Several research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

