Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

