Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $19.31. Revolve Group shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 4,061,416 shares traded.

Specifically, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

