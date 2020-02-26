Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $19.31. Revolve Group shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 4,061,416 shares traded.

Specifically, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

