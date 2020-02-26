Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) traded down 5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.71, 9,709,624 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,179,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.67.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,612 shares of company stock worth $30,604,476. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -216.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Roku by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Roku by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

