Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.03–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $71-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.13 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 96,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

