salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.24. 8,396,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.62, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

