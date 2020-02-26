salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $186.00, but opened at $181.27. salesforce.com shares last traded at $178.87, with a volume of 13,919,439 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

