Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 655,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,730. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $788.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

