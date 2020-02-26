Seadrill (SDRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Seadrill stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 497,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,560. Seadrill has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

