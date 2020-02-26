Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $55.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $10,269,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 283,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,191. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit