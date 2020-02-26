Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $55.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $10,269,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 283,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,191. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

